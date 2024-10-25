Pregnant Delhi Teen Killed, Buried By Boyfriend Over Marriage Pressure

The boyfriend, Sanju aka Saleem, has been arrested.

A teenager from Delhi has allegedly been killed and buried by her boyfriend and two of his aides because she was pregnant and wanted to marry him while he wanted her to abort the baby.

Soni, who was 19 years old and a resident of west Delhi's Nangloi, was very active on social media, where she had more than 6,000 followers, and had posted many photos and videos of herself and her boyfriend Sanju aka Saleem. Police officials said Saleem had also posted about her on Instagram.

Soni's family members said they knew she had made a new friend but whenever they would ask who she was talking to, the teenager would say it was a ghost.

Police officials said Soni was seven months pregnant and was insisting on marrying Saleem, but he was not ready to do so and wanted her to abort the child. The couple used to fight about this frequently and, on Monday, she went to meet Saleem after taking a few things from her house.

Saleem and two of his aides took Soni to Haryana's Rohtak where they allegedly killed her and buried her body. Police said Saleem and one of his aides have been arrested while the other is on the run and efforts are on to trace him.