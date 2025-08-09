Delhi Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters At Home, Cops Suspect Domestic Dispute

A man allegedly killed his wife and two minor daughters, aged 5 and 7, at their home in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Friday night.

Officials have indicated that long-standing arguments with his 28-year-old wife, Jayshree, may have been the motive behind the killings. However, the exact reason is being investigated, they said.

It is not yet known how the man killed his family.

A case has been filed against the man, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at the GTB hospital in the national capital.

The accused is currently on the run, and the police have launched a manhunt to track him down.

According to the family's neighbours, the couple used to fight regularly.

"We got to know about the incident today morning at 6 am. When we opened the door, we saw the mother and two daughters on their bed. The husband and wife used to fight regularly," a neighbour said.