Found Concrete Evidence That YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Spied For Pak: Sources

A 2,500-page chargesheet has been filed against YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra after three months of investigation and, sources said, the police have found concrete evidence that she was spying for Pakistan.

Jyoti Malhotra, aka Jyoti Rani, who ran a travel account on YouTube called 'Travel With Jo', had been arrested from Haryana's Hisar in May. Police had said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish in the Pakistan High Commission and had gone to the neighbouring country at least twice.

After the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Rahim had been declared persona non grata and asked to leave India within 24 hours for committing espionage and leaking sensitive information on the movements of the Indian Army.

In the voluminous chargesheet, the Hisar Police has said that Malhotra had been spying for a long time. Sources said the chargesheet mentions her connections with Rahim and states she was also in touch with ISI agents Shakir, Hasan Ali and Nasir Dhillon.

The chargesheet states Malhotra went to Pakistan on April 17 last year and returned to India on May 15. Just 25 days later, on June 10, she went to China and stayed in the country till July, going to Nepal after that.

"During the investigation, we have found concrete evidence that the YouTuber was spying for Pakistan," said a source.

"Earlier, when Malhotra went to Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor, she met the chief minister of Pakistan Punjab and former PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and interviewed her," the source added.

A Haryana officer had earlier said the 33-year-old was allegedly in touch with an officer of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi during the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. He had added, however, that she did not have any direct access to any information related to military operations.

Asked about any details on this, the sources said the investigation on the angle is ongoing.