2 Pak-Linked Espionage Operatives Jailed In Visakhapatnam Naval Spying Case

A special National Investigation Agency Court in Visakhapatnam has sentenced two key foreign-linked espionage operatives in the high-profile naval spying case to five and a half years and six years in jail.

With this latest sentencing, four people have so far been convicted in the sophisticated racket that compromised sensitive data from vital Indian Navy installations.

Mohammad Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala of Mumbai, who received five-and-a-half years of simple imprisonment, and Imran Yakub Giteli of Godhra, Gujarat, who was sentenced to six years of simple imprisonment, were both convicted under Sections 17 and 18 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), highlighting the grave threat their actions posed to national security.

The case, which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over in December 2019, exposed a massive international espionage network allegedly orchestrated by Pakistani intelligence agencies. The investigation has so far led to the arrest of 15 accused, including 11 Indian Navy personnel, revealing the widespread penetration into sensitive defense establishments not just in Visakhapatnam, but also at naval bases in Karwar and Kochi.

The agency's findings painted a picture of a well-oiled machine designed to procure and leak vital classified information pertaining to Indian Navy ships, submarines, and their movements.

The modus operandi was using honey-traps and illegal funding. The NIA probe unearthed a multi-layered strategy used by the foreign intelligence operatives.

Operatives in Pakistan, often using fake social media profiles, would establish contact with individuals associated with naval or other defence infrastructure, frequently employing 'honey-trap' tactics.

Once recruited, the agents were tasked with collecting and sharing sensitive defence-related information with their handlers via communication channels like WhatsApp.

The funding mechanism was complex. As revealed by the convictions of Lakdawala and Giteli, the accused were found to be in frequent contact with pakistani agents and were instrumental in funnelling money. Both men, who had relatives in Pakistan and visited the country, used their involvement in illegal cross-border trade (garments and other goods) through unauthorised channels. The money generated from this illicit business was then used to pay the naval personnel and other civilian agents for the intelligence they provided.

Lakdawala and Giteli were arrested in May and September 2020 respectively and were confirmed to be acting as agents for foreign intelligence networks, posing a direct threat to India's sovereignty and integrity. The NIA continues to pursue the case against other accused, including Pakistani operatives who masterminded the racket and are on the run.