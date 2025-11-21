'Appreciate Partnership': US After Deported Gansgter Anmol Bishnoi Arrest

The United States on Thursday underscored its strong security cooperation with India following the arrest of fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who was deported from the US and taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a statement on X, the US Embassy in New Delhi said Washington values its partnership with Indian security agencies, highlighting joint efforts to dismantle transnational criminal networks and counter terror-linked activities.

"We appreciate our ongoing partnership with India's security agencies as we work together to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable. This underscores our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens," the Embassy said.

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother and close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was detained by US authorities before being deported to India on Wednesday.

The NIA arrested Anmol Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India, according to an official statement.

The agency mentioned that Anmol, deported from the US, had been on the run since 2022, and is the 19th accused to be arrested for his alleged involvement in the terror syndicate led by Lawrence.

Anmol Bishnoi is also wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October last year as well as the shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year.

His name also surfaced in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

According to the NIA, Anmol was chargsheeted in March 2023 after investigations "established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period."

NIA mentions that Anmol Bishnoi is operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, and he "continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang."

"Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters," the statement read.

Earlier this year, the NIA had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, leading to the arrest of Bishnoi. He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022. The gangster has been linked to various criminal activities and is considered a significant figure in organised crime.

