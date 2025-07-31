After a 17-year-long wait, the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai announced its verdict today in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
The Special NIA court acquitted all seven accused, including Sadhvi Pragya, a former Member of Parliament from Bhopal and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.
The accused have been acquitted of all charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act and other charges.
Special NIA court in its verdict said that the prosecution failed to prove case and the accused deserve benefit of doubt.
Seven individuals who were put on trial include Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, former BJP MP from Bhopal; Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, then serving officer in Military Intelligence; Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay; Ajay Rahirkar; Sudhakar Dwivedi; Sudhakar Chaturvedi; and Sameer Kulkarni.
The blast took place on September 29, 2008, in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in Maharashtra. The explosion occurred during the month of Ramzan and just before the festival of Navratri. It claimed six lives and left over 100 people injured.
The verdict was pronounced by Special Judge A K Lahoti.
Sadhvi Pragya was arrested in October 2008. The motorcycle used in the blast was found to be registered in her name. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had claimed she was part of a conspiracy aimed at targeting Muslim-majority areas in retaliation for previous terror attacks.
Lt Col Purohit, who was serving in the Indian Army's military intelligence wing at the time, was accused of assisting a radical Hindu outfit named Abhinav Bharat. Investigators alleged that he facilitated meetings and helped arrange the explosives used in the attack.
Here Are Live Updates On 2008 Malegaon Blast Case Verdict:
Compensation For Victims Of 2008 Malegaon Blast Case
The families of all the six victims of the 2008 Malegaon blast case will be given Rs 2 lakh each, and all injured victims will be given Rs 50,000 as compensation.
Mere Suspicion Cannot Lead To Conviction: Judge in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case
The NIA judge extended benefit of doubt to all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and said that mere suspicion cannot lead to conviction. The judge also said, "No doubt terror has no religion, but conviction cannot happen based on the evidence presented."
2008 Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Out
Former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, ex Army officer Shrikant Purohit acquitted in 2008 Malegaon blast case
Malegaon Verdict: Judge Says Prosecution Failed To Establish Bomb Was On Bike
Judge begins pronouncing verdict, says prosecution successfully proved blast happened but failed to establish bomb was fitted on the bike. The motorcycle chassis number was wiped out and the engine number is under doubt. There is no evidence to show Sadhvi Pragya is the owner and was in possession of the bike.
Judge says though RDX was brought and used is the allegation, there is no evidence of storage of RDX in Lt Colonel Purohit’s house and no evidence to show he assembled it.
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Updates: Key Milestones In The Case
- September 29, 2008: Blast kills six in Malegaon
- October 2008: ATS arrests Sadhvi Pragya, later followed by Purohit
- January 2009: First charge sheet filed by ATS
- April 2011: NIA takes over the case
- 2016: NIA files supplementary charge sheet, drops some charges but retains key terror charges
- 2018: Charges formally framed against seven accused
- 2018-2023: Prosecution examines 323 witnesses; Approximately 40 turn hostile
- April 2025: Final arguments conclude. Judgment reserved
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Updates: NIA's Arguments (Post-2011 Investigation)
In April 2011, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case. While the NIA continued with the prosecution of the main accused, its findings diverged in some crucial areas from the ATS's earlier version. In its supplementary charge sheet filed in 2016, the NIA dropped charges under MCOCA and exonerated several individuals previously named by the ATS, citing lack of prosecutable evidence. NIA found serious loopholes in ATS probe and alleged that accused were tortured to extract confessional statements.
The NIA, however, kept the charges under UAPA, IPC, and Arms Act intact against key accused like Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Purohit.
The agency's case rested on the involvement of Abhinav Bharat, which it said was the ideological front where meetings were held to discuss retaliatory attacks. Although the NIA sought to discharge Thakur from the case, the special court held that there was sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed with her trial. Purohit, it alleged, had a larger role, supplying explosives, ideological support, and coordinating with other group members.
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict LIVE Updates: ATS's Claims (Initial Investigation)
The Malegaon blast was initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The ATS, then led by Hemant Karkare, claimed that the blast was carried out by individuals linked to right-wing Hindu extremist groups. Their investigation marked a turning point in Indian counter-terrorism narratives, as it was the first time that individuals associated with Hindu organisations were accused of terrorism.
The ATS arrested Sadhvi Pragya, whose motorcycle was allegedly used in the blast. Investigators claimed that she was actively involved in the planning and had provided the vehicle to the perpetrators. Lt Col Purohit was arrested later and accused of being a key ideologue and facilitator. The ATS alleged that Purohit, through his association with the group Abhinav Bharat, arranged meetings, recruited individuals, and procured RDX used in the blast.
The ATS claimed the blast was part of a broader plan to carry out retaliatory attacks against Muslims. Statements from co-accused and witnesses were cited, including allegations that meetings were held in Bhopal, Faridabad, and other locations where the idea of forming a "Hindu Rashtra" and launching attacks was discussed. The ATS charged the accused under stringent laws, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Updates: Who Are The 2 Main Accused
Among the seven on trial, Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Purohit emerged as the most prominent and controversial accused in the case.
Sadhvi Pragya, a former Member of Parliament from Bhopal, was arrested in October 2008. The motorcycle used in the blast was registered in her name. The Maharashtra ATS claimed that she was part of a larger conspiracy to target Muslim-dominated areas in retaliation for earlier terror attacks.
Lt Col Purohit, then an Indian Army officer posted in military intelligence, was accused of providing logistical and material support to a radical Hindu group named Abhinav Bharat, which the ATS alleged was behind the Malegaon blast. Investigators claimed Purohit helped arrange explosives and was part of meetings where attacks were allegedly planned.
Both have denied the charges, alleging they were falsely implicated and tortured during the probe.
- Seventeen years after a powerful blast hit Malegaon in Maharashtra, a special NIA court in Mumbai will pronounce its verdict in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case today.
- The explosion, on the night of September 29, 2008, near Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon, killed six people and left more than a hundred injured.
- A low-intensity bomb fitted to a motorcycle went off near a busy intersection, triggering panic and chaos in the communally sensitive town.
- Initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the case saw a dramatic turn when the probe led to the arrest of individuals linked to Hindu right-wing groups - giving rise to the controversial political phrase "Hindu terror."
- Among those arrested were former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and former Army officer Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who both denied involvement and were later granted bail.