"Anti-Terror Law UAPA Can't Be Invoked": What Court Said In Malegaon Verdict

All seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and former Army officer Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, have been acquitted by a special NIA court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which six people died and may were injured.

The Special NIA court said that the prosecution failed to prove the case; accused deserve benefit of doubt. They have been acquitted of all charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act and other charges.

The blast took place on September 29, 2008, in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in Maharashtra. The explosion occurred during the month of Ramzan and just before the festival of Navratri.

Here are the 5 big things court said while delivering the verdict: