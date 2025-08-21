UP Man Wanted Wife To Be Nora Fatehi, Made Her Exercise, Killed Her Foetus

A woman has alleged that her husband and in-laws would force her to work out for three hours a day and failure to do so would result in her being denied food. The reason? Her husband thought he could easily get a partner as beautiful as Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi. The woman, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, also alleged that her husband is a womaniser and watches inappropriate videos of women on the internet. She claimed that she was subjected to physical abuse and had a miscarriage after she was forced to take an abortion pill and given certain food.

Rs 77 Lakh Worth Arranged Marriage

On March 6, Shanu or Shanvi got married to Shivam Ujjawal in Ghaziabad through an arranged marriage set-up. Shanu's family spent over Rs 76 lakh on the marriage, including dowry - Rs 16 lakh worth of jewellery, a Mahindra Scorpio costing Rs 24 lakh and Rs 10 lakh given in cash.

Shanu, 26, was looking forward to starting this new chapter of her life, but it soon turned into a nightmare. It began with Shanu's mother-in-law keeping her occupied with household chores and denying time with Shivam. The couple was not allowed to go out together.

On one occasion, when Shivam, a physical education teacher at a government school, returned home, he lost his cool because Shanu hadn't put mosquito net. Shivam went to his parents' room, leaving Shanu behind.

Shanu's in-laws hurled abuses at her, while her husband hit her.

Physical Torture For Nora Fatehi Like Body

Shanu was often accused of ruining Shivam's life because he thought he could easily get a partner like Nora Fatehi.

"Despite my average height and fair complexion, I was subjected to body shaming. My husband is more interested in other women; he keeps watching objectionable videos of women on YouTube and Instagram," Shanu said in her written complaint.

For Nora Fatehi-like body, Shanu was subjected to three hours of workout every day. If, for some reason, on some day Shanu fails to work out, she would be denied food for several days.

Lack Of Privacy, Dowry Demand, Physical Abuse

Shanu was never allowed to close the door of her bedroom, and her father-in-law would walk in at any moment unannounced.

"My father-in-law, KP Singh, said he comes to check on his son," Shanu recalled.

Once, when Shivam threw a diary at Shanu, hitting her on the face, she complained to her in-laws. Instead of pulling up their son, Shanu was asked to get new clothes and an oven toaster griller (OTG) from her maternal home.

Additionally, Shivam and his parents would often demand more cash, land, jewellery and expensive clothes. When Shanu refused to tend to their demands, she was subjected to mental torture and repeatedly told that she is ugly and Shivam deserves a better partner.

"Shivam called me fat and ugly, and asked me to leave the house," said Shanu.

On another occasion, Shanu caught Shivam chatting with another woman named Mahi. When confronted, Shivam slapped her.

Once, Shivam abused Shanu's brother for no particular reason. When Shanu opposed, she was forced by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law to bow down to her husband and apologise.

Forced Abortion

When Shanu learnt about her pregnancy, she shared the joy with her in-laws, but to her surprise, they didn't pay any heed to the news. A couple of days later, she was forced to take a pill brought by Ruchi, her sister-in-law.

"Shivam said that when he hasn't been able to accept me, how will he accept my child. When I searched on the internet, the pill was for abortion," Shanu noted.

Shanu alleges that she was fed curd with spices infused in it, supposedly for the betterment of the fetus. On the fifth day, Shanu's throat started to burn.

Shanu Leaves Her In-Laws

Seeing her daughter's state, on June 18, Shanu's parents took her away with them. The very same day, Shivam, along with his mother and sister, called Shanu and cursed her. The trio threatened her with a divorce.

Nearly a month later, on July 9, when Shanu fell sick and visited a hospital, she had reportedly lost a lot of blood and had a miscarriage.

Two weeks later, on July 26, when Shanu returned to her in-laws, she was denied entry. They also refused to return Shanu's jewellery and clothes. Ever since then, she has been living with her parents.

On August 14. Shanu registered a complaint, alleging mental, physical and emotional torture, dowry demand, abetment to miscarriage, blackmail, and threats of divorce. Shanu has demanded a probe.