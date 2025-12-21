"Very Scary, Traumatic": Nora Fatehi's Car Hit By Drunk Driver In Mumbai

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi met with a car accident in Mumbai after a drunk driver rammed into the vehicle she was travelling in, an incident she later described as "very scary" and "traumatic," saying the impact flung her across the car and caused her to smash her head against the window.

The accident took place around 3:00 pm on Saturday while Fatehi was on her way to perform at the Sunburn Festival. Mumbai Police said an intoxicated driver hit her car, following which she was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid.

Police confirmed that Fatehi did not sustain serious injuries and that her condition was stable. A case was registered against the accused driver, who was taken into custody.

Later, Fatehi posted a video on her Instagram story detailing the incident and its impact on her. She said a drunk person driving under the influence smashed into her car and that the collision was severe. Describing the moment of the crash, she said the force of the impact flung her across the vehicle and caused her head to hit the window.

"I am here to tell you that I am okay. I was in a very serious car accident. A drunk person smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car, I smashed my head on the window."

The actor said she survived the accident with minor injuries and swelling. "I am alive and I am well except for some minor injuries and swelling like concussion. I am okay...," Fatehi said.

Calling the experience deeply distressing, she said it was a terrifying and traumatic moment, adding that she saw her life flash in front of her eyes.

"I am going to be suffering from pain for sometime. It was a very scary, terrible, traumatic moment. I am still traumatised. I saw my life flash in front of my life," the actor said.

In the video, she also urged people to refrain from drinking and driving

The police have registered a case against the intoxicated driver, charging him under sections related to rash driving and driving under the influence.

(With inputs from ANI)