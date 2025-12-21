Nora Fatehi's Car Hit By Drunk Driver In Mumbai, Actor Safe

Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a minor car accident in Mumbai while heading to the Sunburn Festival on Saturday.

According to Mumbai Police, a drunk driver rammed his car into her vehicle around 4 pm, but she sustained no injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, and her condition is stable. Despite the incident, she chose to perform at the festival.

"She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, where her condition was confirmed to be stable. A case was registered against the intoxicated driver, and he was taken into custody," said Mumbai Police.

The police have registered a case against the intoxicated driver, charging him under sections related to rash driving and driving under the influence.

Further details are awaited.

Sunburn, traditionally held in Goa, is now being held in Mumbai this year. The 3-day gala, which started on December 19, will conclude on December 21.

Launched in 2007, Sunburn was initially held in Vagator, Goa. Later, it shifted to Pune from 2016 to 2018 before returning to Goa. And now, fans are witnessing the new edition in Mumbai. In recent years, the festival, long associated with Goa, has faced growing public backlash and increasing bureaucratic challenges.