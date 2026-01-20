YouTuber IShowSpeed Asks Who Is Nora Fatehi, Internet Has Answers

YouTuber and internet streamer IShowSpeed has landed in the middle of a social media debate after failing to recognise actor and dancer Nora Fatehi during the AFCON 2025 final in Morocco.

Viral Clip From AFCON Final Leaves Fans Divided

The incident took place at the AFCON final match between Morocco and Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. In a video shared by a fan account on Instagram, IShowSpeed is seen standing in the audience area above Nora Fatehi as she poses for photographs. After noticing him, Nora greeted the streamer, who smiled back before turning to his friends.

Moments later, IShowSpeed repeatedly asked, "Nora Fatehi? Who's Nora Fatehi?" The clip quickly went viral, triggering a flood of comments from social media users. While some defended the YouTuber, others were quick to point out Nora's popularity.

One user commented, "She is a fabulous dancer. Her moves are so smooth and she is quite popular." Another wrote, "Yo she is definitely more famous than Speed."

Some took a humorous tone, with one remarking, "Seems he doesn't know anyone other than Ronaldo and Kohli," while another bluntly stated, "She is the item queen of Bollywood."

Nora Fatehi Shares Video From AFCON

Nora Fatehi shared several pictures and videos from the event on Instagram, including a clip of her song playing inside the stadium ahead of the match. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Hearing my song 'Nora' in Morocco in this insane stadium right before the semi finals game was an EPIC feeling."

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed went on to grab headlines for another reason at the AFCON 2025 final. The popular streamer made a surprise appearance by revealing himself as the tournament's lion mascot, Assad, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

