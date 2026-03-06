<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trailer To Now Release Tomorrow, Ranveer Singh Reveals Time

The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release tomorrow, March 7, at 11:01 AM.

Sources close to NDTV told us earlier that the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released online on March 6, but was delayed due to technical reasons.

Earlier, Yash's Toxic was slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. However, the makers decided to shift its release date from March 19 to June 4, 2026, owing to the prevailing crisis in the Middle East-a key overseas market for the film. The makers were keen to ensure a smooth and wide international rollout, especially since Yash commands a massive fan following in that region. Releasing the film amid uncertainty could have dented its box office potential, prompting the team to opt for a safer window.

The move has significantly altered the box office dynamics, as Toxic was originally set to clash with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. What was shaping up to be one of the biggest face-offs of the year has now turned into two independent solo releases, changing the prospects for both films.

What Happened Earlier

Earlier, there was speculation that the trailer would be released on March 3, a day before Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh later clarified that no such release had been planned.

The trade analyst began his post by writing: "#Xclusiv... DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE... A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]."

He further added, "Let's set the record straight-the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow."

About Dhurandhar 2

Unlike the first film, which was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will hit cinemas on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Recap

The first instalment featured an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, introducing audiences to a high-stakes, two-part espionage saga. The story followed an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, navigating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security. Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian agent who is now deeply embedded within Pakistan's underworld.

ALSO READ | How Toxic's Shift And Dhurandhar 2's Solo Release Is A Win-Win Situation, Trade Analyst Explains