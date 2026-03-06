Nayanthara And Husband Vignesh Shivan Buy Rs 31.5 Crore Duplex Apartment In Chennai's Poes Garden: Report

South Indian actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan have purchased a luxury duplex apartment in Chennai's upscale Poes Garden area for ₹31.5 crore.

The transaction details come from property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

The apartment is part of a residential project called ‘Legacy', located in Poes Garden in Chennai's Teynampet neighbourhood. The duplex is spread across the fourth and fifth floors of the building.

According to the documents, the property has a super built-up area of 14,369 sq ft. The undivided share of land linked to the apartment measures 5,308 sq ft. Based on the transaction value, the deal works out to around ₹21,946 per sq ft.

The sale deed for the property was registered in December last year. Landmark Metro Projects Private Limited is listed as the seller in the documents.

Ownership of the apartment is divided between the couple. Nayanthara holds a 90% share in the property, while Vignesh Shivan owns the remaining 10%.

The apartment also includes eight reserved covered parking slots in the stilt parking area, according to the registration records.

Reports suggest that Nayanthara already owns several properties in different cities, including Chennai, Hyderabad and parts of Kerala. Her ancestral house in Kerala is said to be one of the more luxurious homes in the state.

She also reportedly owns two houses in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills area, each valued at around ₹15 crore, according to GQ.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in the Telugu action-comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film was released in January this year. Along with Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh were also part of the project.

Up next, Nayanthara has several films lined up. She is expected to appear in Telugu projects Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960 and Rakkayie. Apart from Telugu films, Nayanthara also has a few Malayalam movies in the pipeline, including Patriot, Dear Students and Pattu.

She will also be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the upcoming pan-India film starring Yash.