Yami Gautam Breaks Silence On 'Liking' Reel Shading Kriti Sanon's Best Actress Win: 'Never Resorted To Cheap PR Tactics'

Yami Gautam has addressed an online controversy after social media users noticed that she had "liked" an Instagram reel appearing to mock Kriti Sanon's recent Best Actress win. Yami later issued a clarification stating that the engagement was unintentional.



She explained that she gets tagged in a large number of posts every day, which can sometimes result in accidental likes. She stressed that she had no intention of criticising or taking a dig at any colleague in the industry.

Yami Gautam's Statement

Yami began her post by saying, "It has come to my notice that I apparently 'liked' a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn't true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally."

She continued, "Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on."

It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked' a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn't true and was definitely not done consciously, if… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 5, 2026

Referring to the online attention the incident received, she added, "In the world of clickbait, it's tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that."

The actress concluded, "I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work."

Background

The viral Instagram reel combined a clip of Kriti Sanon celebrating her Best Actress award with an older interview of Yami Gautam with THR India. In the interview, Gautam had said, "You try everything, and it still doesn't work. So, I've stopped seeking any kind of validation. If I get that award, then I am a good actress, and otherwise, I'm not. Nothing like that."



The reel ended with the question, "Is it fair?" seemingly suggesting that Sanon's win over Yami was debatable. Once the video gained traction, users spotted that Yami had liked the post, which intensified the online chatter.



A Reddit user later shared a screenshot of the like, prompting further discussion.

On the work front, Yami has earned significant praise for her performance in Haq, which also starred Emraan Hashmi.



