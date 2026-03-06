On Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish's Wedding Day, Bride-To-Be Nayanika Shares Inside Pics

Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, is all set to marry girlfriend Nayanika Reddy today—the same date his brother Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy.

On Friday, bride-to-be Nayanika Reddy shared some inside pictures from the special day on her Instagram.

The pictures feature Nayanika Reddy, Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy, their son Ayaan, daughter Arha, and other family members.

The pictures scream love, togetherness, and wholesome family vibes.

Sharing the pictures, Nayanika Reddy wrote, "It's the day."

She shared some beautiful shots of herself in a saree and captioned them, "You finally get to see me in a saree!"

In another post, she shared a video of her pre-wedding functions, Mailapolu and Mangalasnana.

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Love Story

Allu Sirish is the younger brother of Pushpa star Allu Arjun and the grandson of veteran comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

Nayanika Reddy is a Hyderabad-based business professional from a well-established entrepreneurial family, with no prior connection to the film industry or public life.

Allu Sirish made his relationship with Nayanika Reddy Instagram official when he announced their engagement on October 31 last year.

Why They Chose March 6 for Their Wedding

Allu Sirish never shied away from introducing his relationship in a unique way.

He took to Instagram to share the news through a viral reel featuring himself with his nieces and nephews.

Speaking about the coincidence, Allu Sirish said, "When our wedding dates were being finalised as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favourable dates-Feb 25 and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue's availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6."

Grand Pre-Wedding Celebrations

The pre-wedding reception for the Telugu film industry was held on March 2 at Allu Studios ahead of their wedding on March 6.

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nani, Atlee, Pawan Kalyan, and Naga Babu attended the event.

Earlier celebrations included a January bash in Dubai hosted by friends and a cocktail party by Allu Arjun.

He shared a video from the Pelli Kattu function, where the actor is seen celebrating the festivities with his family. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda also joined in the celebrations.