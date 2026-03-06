Allu Arjun's "Cutie" Shout-Out For Wife Sneha Reddy On 15th Wedding Anniversary: 'Couldn't Have Done It Without You'

It's been 15 years of togetherness for Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his entrepreneur-wife Sneha Reddy. The duo, who shares son Allu Ayaan (11) and daughter Allu Arha (9), is one of the top power couples of South cinema.

On their wedding anniversary today, Allu Arjun shared a loved-up note for Sneha Reddy.

"Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you," the actor wrote, thanking his better half.

Sneha Reddy re-shared Allu Arjun's post on her Instagram Stories.

Not just Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's wedding anniversary, the Allu family has another special occasion lined up for today. The actor's young brother, actor Allu Sirish is set to marry his partner, entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in Hyderabad.

On Thursday, Nayanika Reddy shared a series of pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. Allu Sirish made his relationship with Nayanika Reddy official on Instagram with their engagement post in October.

On March 2, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted a pre-wedding reception. Yesterday, Allu Arjun thanked all those who attended the function.

"We would like to thank everyone who attended the pre-wedding reception and showered their blessings on the lovely couple. To all those sending their wishes from across the world, our hearts are filled with gratitude. Thank you for all the love and warmth. ALLU FAMILY," he wrote.

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who also attended the pre-wedding reception, were a star attraction at the event.

