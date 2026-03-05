Amid Affair Rumours, Vijay Arrives With Trisha Krishnan At Wedding Reception In Chennai

Actor-politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan were seen attending producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday.

The event marked their first public appearance together since Vijay's wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce.

The reception brought together several members of the Tamil film industry, but Vijay and Trisha arriving together quickly drew attention online.

Their appearance together comes at a time when Vijay's personal life has been in the spotlight.

Divorce Petition Filed In Tamil Nadu

Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, has filed for divorce in a family court in the Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu. The petition is expected to come up for hearing on April 10.

In the filing, Sankgeetha has accused the actor of having an extramarital relationship with an actress. She has also alleged that he subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". According to PTI, she said that if required, she would implead the actress as a second respondent in the case.

Sankgeetha has sought dissolution of the marriage along with the right of residence at her matrimonial home and permanent alimony from Vijay.

Vijay And Sankgeetha's Relationship

Vijay and Sankgeetha's relationship had a unique beginning. She was a devoted fan of the actor before they eventually met and fell in love.

The couple had an interfaith marriage on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Vijay, who is Christian, and Sankgeetha, who is Hindu, exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

A year later, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000. Their daughter Divya Saasha was born in 2005.

Despite being married to one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Sankgeetha largely stayed away from the limelight.

Separation Rumours Over The Years

Speculation about a rift in their marriage began surfacing in 2023 when Sankgeetha was absent from certain important events, including the launch event of Vijay's film Varisu.

At the time, reports suggested that she was in the United States with their children, putting an end to the rumours.

However, her continued absence from several major events in 2025, including key political gatherings of Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, once again sparked speculation about problems in their marriage.

Vijay And Trisha's Affair Rumours

Meanwhile, Vijay and Trisha share a long professional history in Tamil cinema. The duo first worked together in Ghilli, which became a massive commercial success and remains one of the most popular films in Kollywood.

They later collaborated in films such as Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. After a long gap of 15 years, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Over the years, Vijay and Trisha have been considered one of the most successful on-screen pairings in Tamil cinema, with films like Ghilli and Leo turning into record-breaking blockbusters.

However, their close friendship has often been the subject of speculation on social media. Netizens have long suspected Vijay and Trisha of having an "affair". Recently, as details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, several users online once again linked the actor with Trisha.

Some political figures have also publicly mentioned the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.

Against this backdrop, Vijay and Trisha being seen at the same wedding reception has sparked fresh conversations online.

While neither actor has responded to the rumours surrounding Vijay's divorce petition, their appearance together at the reception has once again placed their long-standing association under public scrutiny.

