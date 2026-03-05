Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, And Other Stars Attend Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai

The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Saaniya Chandhok turned into a star-studded celebration in Mumbai on March 5.

The grand ceremony took place at the luxurious The St. Regis Mumbai and was themed "SaaJ."

Several well-known faces from Bollywood were seen arriving to bless the newlyweds. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a rare appearance together at the celebration, drawing attention as they posed side by side at the venue.

Soon after, veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also arrived to attend the wedding and bless the couple.

Among the biggest highlights of the evening was the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan, who came with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. While Gauri and Suhana coordinated their outfits in shades of yellow, Shah Rukh chose a cream-coloured traditional ensemble for the occasion.

Actor Aamir Khan was also spotted at the venue. He kept his look simple and elegant in a red kurta as he arrived to join the celebrations.

Farhan Akhtar made a solo appearance at the wedding. He was seen wearing an ivory kurta paired with a Nehru jacket.

Actor Neha Dhupia arrived with her husband Angad Bedi. The couple was seen greeting other guests as they entered the venue.

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan attended with his wife, actor Sagarika Ghatge.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh and his wife, Hazel Keech, were spotted arriving together, twinning in black outfits.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was also present at the ceremony to bless the couple.

The wedding festivities began earlier in the week with a pre-wedding ceremony on March 3 attended by cricketing greats such as Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

