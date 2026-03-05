Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, And Other Stars Attend Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai

The grand ceremony took place at the luxurious The St. Regis Mumbai

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, And Other Stars Attend Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai
Celebs attend Arjun Tendulkar's wedding.
  • The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok turned into a star-studded celebration in Mumbai on March 5
  • The grand ceremony took place at the luxurious The St. Regis Mumbai
  • Several well-known faces from Bollywood were seen arriving to bless the newlyweds
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Saaniya Chandhok turned into a star-studded celebration in Mumbai on March 5. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The grand ceremony took place at the luxurious The St. Regis Mumbai and was themed "SaaJ."

Several well-known faces from Bollywood were seen arriving to bless the newlyweds. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a rare appearance together at the celebration, drawing attention as they posed side by side at the venue. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Soon after, veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also arrived to attend the wedding and bless the couple.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Among the biggest highlights of the evening was the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan, who came with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. While Gauri and Suhana coordinated their outfits in shades of yellow, Shah Rukh chose a cream-coloured traditional ensemble for the occasion.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Actor Aamir Khan was also spotted at the venue. He kept his look simple and elegant in a red kurta as he arrived to join the celebrations.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Farhan Akhtar made a solo appearance at the wedding. He was seen wearing an ivory kurta paired with a Nehru jacket.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Actor Neha Dhupia arrived with her husband Angad Bedi. The couple was seen greeting other guests as they entered the venue.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan attended with his wife, actor Sagarika Ghatge. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh and his wife, Hazel Keech, were spotted arriving together, twinning in black outfits.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was also present at the ceremony to bless the couple.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The wedding festivities began earlier in the week with a pre-wedding ceremony on March 3 attended by cricketing greats such as Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Arrive In Style For Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com