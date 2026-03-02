Suniel Shetty Says Shah Rukh Khan Doesn't Need Internet To Stay Relevant: "He Has A Yesteryear Charm"

In an interview, actor Suniel Shetty explained what, in his view, makes Shah Rukh Khan stand out and why his stardom continues across generations.

Shetty highlighted a factor he feels is often overlooked: the power of music in shaping SRK's early career, noting that memorable songs and albums helped cement the actor's appeal and build a strong emotional connection with audiences.

What Suniel Shetty Said

In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Suniel Shetty said, "Because he had music. In India, music matters. He had Yash (Chopra) Ji with him and the best songs. His commitment to his craft. Reinventing and inventing himself all the time, with grace. He's complete from a human perspective. The respect he gives and expects-he's there when he's needed."

Shetty also commented on digital visibility, observing that today's generation often equates online presence with relevance. "He's not about social media. He's not about posting. He has a yesteryear charm, which many of the earlier stars had."

For stars like Shah Rukh Khan, he said, it is the body of work that speaks loudest—pointing out that enduring impact comes from films and performances rather than constant social media activity.

"But these guys aren't that way. Like Ranbir—his charm is that he's not there. He's there where his work is. His work speaks, and the rest is for you to imagine."

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is set to appear in Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He is also on board for Hera Pheri 3, reuniting with the franchise's original cast.



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Siddharth Anand's King, which will mark Suhana Khan's big-screen debut. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor and is slated to release on December 25, 2026.



