Taapsee Pannu Explains Why Securing A Film Like Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Dunki</i> Is Not Easy For Her

Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying widespread praise for her portrayal of a lawyer in Assi. A few years ago, she appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, a performance that also earned her acclaim. In a recent interview with a media portal, Taapsee said that securing a big-budget film like Dunki is not easy for someone like her. She added that the opportunity felt like a reward for choosing demanding projects such as Assi and Gandhari.

What Taapsee Pannu Said

She told SCREEN, "A film like Dunki is difficult to get for someone like me because I'm not some commercial, mainstream, viable heroine. I got it because that role probably needed someone like me. That's what I've been told. That's because I did films like Assi and Gandhari before. This is what has given me my space and identity in the industry. So, this is my reality. Dunki is a gift I get for these 10 years."

She further added, "I don't know how long it will take for me to get another one. It's a struggle because they still have to come to terms with, 'Oh, we have to show her all glammed up.' I started my career in the South with massy films. I began my Hindi career with David Dhawan. It doesn't get more commercial and in-your-face than that. Then I've worked with Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap. It's a very crazy choice of directors. I can do this and that. I know what gave me a certain audience. It might be small, but I'm glad I've earned those people's trust. Not every actress has that privilege. So, this is my home ground."

About Taapsee Pannu's Assi

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Satyajit Sharma. Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Naseeruddin Shah make guest appearances in Assi. The courtroom drama deals with the sensitive issue of sexual assault and the pursuit of justice. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha.



