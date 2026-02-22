Shah Rukh Khan Visits Salim Khan At Lilavati Hospital In Mumbai

Salim Khan is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He s currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and remains on ventilator support, doctors said. Shah Rukh Khan visited the veteran screenwriter on Saturday night.

What Did The Doctor Say?

According to Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating him, Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure for the same.

"There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done today morning. No surgery was required. He is still on ventilator. By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more," Dr Parkar told the media.

"He's fine, he's stable... All in all, he's doing quite well," he added.

The doctor further stated that Salim Khan's blood pressure was "high" at the time of admission and that he was experiencing some "jerks". "He was given immediate care at the hospital," he said.

Salim Khan was rushed to the hospital's emergency ward last week by family physician Dr Sandeep Chopra before being shifted to the ICU.

"After initial diagnosis and medication, we realised he needed ICU care. We put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. He was put on the ventilator as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen," Dr Parkar said.

Doctors clarified that his condition was never "as critical" as widely reported. A team of neurologists and cardiologists is currently monitoring his recovery.

Background

Soon after news of his hospitalisation emerged, family members reached the hospital. Among those present were his children - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri - along with grandsons Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also visited the veteran screenwriter late Tuesday night.