Salman Khan And Family "Displeased" With Lilavati Doctor's Public Statement On Salim Khan's Health: Report

The family of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has taken a firm stand on the disclosure of his medical condition, making it clear that no further health updates should be shared publicly. The decision comes after a brief statement from his treating doctor triggered widespread media coverage.

Family Expresses Displeasure

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. While initial reports about his health began circulating, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing his treatment, addressed the media and confirmed that the screenwriter was stable but on ventilator support.

However, the family was reportedly unhappy with the public nature of the statement. According to a source close to the family, who spoke to Variety India, "Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers."

The source further revealed that the family conveyed their concerns directly to the hospital authorities, saying, "Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor's public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed."

Lilavati Hospital, which has often issued regular updates regarding high-profile celebrity patients, has reportedly agreed to respect the family's wishes in this instance.

Despite the intense public interest surrounding his condition, the family has emphasised that medical information remains confidential. "It can be understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab's well-being, but medical information is a confidential matter. The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan's condition," the source added.

Salim Khan's Recent Health Scare

Dr Jalil Parkar had earlier confirmed that Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday morning. He remains admitted at Lilavati Hospital and continues to receive treatment.

Salman Khan, the eldest son of Salim and Salma Khan, visited his father at the hospital earlier today.

Over the past two days, several members of the family have been seen arriving at the hospital, including Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, as well as Helen.

