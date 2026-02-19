Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Home

Veteran filmmaker MM Baig, father of popular yesteryear child artist Baby Guddu and associated with films such as Razia Sultan, and director of Chhoti Bahu, was found dead at his residence, his publicist Hanif Zaveri said.

He was in his 70s.

"He was unwell for quite some time. Since he did not come out of the house for four to five days, the neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell coming from his house. The police opened the door, found Baig sahab's body, and informed his daughter about it. They later took his body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem at around 1:30-2:00 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul," Zaveri told PTI.

Baig began his career as an assistant to J Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar, and Rakesh Roshan on films like Govinda's Aadmi Khilona Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, and Karz Chukana Hai, as well as Anil Kapoor-starrers Kala Bazaar and Kishen Kanhaiya, among others.

As an independent director, he helmed two films, including Naseeruddin Shah's Masoom Gawah (1990), which remains unreleased, and Chhoti Bahu (1994), starring Shilpa Shirodkar.

"Baig sahab shared a warm equation with Rakesh Roshan sahab. He helped Hrithik Roshan with diction, voice modulation, and dialogue delivery, as he was well-versed in these aspects. Baig sahab would assist Hrithik with mouthing dialogues long before his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai," Zaveri said.

Baig's daughter, Baby Guddu, born Shahinda Baig, was one of the most beloved child artists in Hindi cinema during the 1980s. Some of her popular films include Rajesh Khanna and Smita Patil's Aakhir Kyon?, Sridevi-starrer Nagina, Anil Kapoor's Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge, and Jeetendra and Sridevi's Aulad, among others.