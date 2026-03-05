<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i> Promo: Ravi Kishan-Orry's <i>Desi</i> And Not-So-<i>Desi</i> Charm. Bonus-Malaika Arora

The new promo for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 dropped recently. For the first time, actor-politician Ravi Kishan and internet sensation Orry shared the screen—quickly becoming the promo's USP.

Malaika Arora also appeared on the episode, prompting a classic one-liner from Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Breaking Down the Promo

Kapil Sharma teased guests Ravi Kishan and Orry, saying: "Orry and Ravi are both from Mumbai, but they have different personalities. Ravi is shuddh desi. Ye apni mitti se chipke rehte hain, aur Orry in se milte hain, unhe chipke rehte hain (Ravi sticks to his roots, while Orry sticks to the people he meets)."

The remark was a playful dig at Orry's signature pose of putting his hand on the chest of another person while clicking photos.

Krushna Abhishek joked about the pairing: "What is this combination?"

Picture abhi baaki hai!

Malaika Arora then took the stage. Kapil asked: "What's more important in life—being good or mischievous?"

Sidhu chimed in: "Malaika ma'am is very mischievous—I can't tell you how much."

Kapil quipped that Malaika's mother knows less about her than Sidhu does.

Sunil Grover, dressed as Sidhu then took the centre stage. He was seen flirting with Malaika, offering roses, and even proposing.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is in its fourth season, hosting stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Rani Mukerji, cricketers, and more.

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the first guests. Aamir Khan, Sunny and Bobby Deol, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal also attended the show. Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh also appeared in an episode. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were also among the guests. Ed Sheeran appeared on the show as well.