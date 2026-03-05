Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Arrive In Style For Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding

A number of well-known faces from the film industry were seen at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on Thursday. Among them were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who arrived together and briefly stopped for photographs before entering the venue. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also attended the wedding.

Celebs At Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding

Aishwarya opted for a blue anarkali suit, while Abhishek wore a black kurta with white trousers. The gorgeous couple also posed together. Take a look:

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were also spotted at the ceremony, dressed in traditional outfits. Watch their video below:

About Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok come from families that have known each other for many years. Sachin Tendulkar has shared a long association with Saaniya's grandfather, Ravi Ghai, strengthening the families's ties.

Arjun, who plays domestic cricket for Mumbai and Assam and has featured in a few IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, has been focused on building his cricket career.



Saaniya, meanwhile, has carved a niche for herself as an entrepreneur with a successful pet spa business.



The couple got engaged on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony at the Ghai residence in Mumbai, attended only by close friends and relatives. The engagement became public much later when Sachin Tendulkar confirmed it during an interaction on Reddit.



Arjun and Saaniya are said to have first met through Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar. She frequently invited her close friend Saaniya to join her for Pilates classes, brunches, and holidays, which led to Arjun and Saaniya spending more time together. What started as casual meetings gradually developed into a friendship and later a relationship.



Also Read: When Salman Khan Reacted To Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Welcoming Daughter Aaradhya: "Wish They Have 11 Kids"