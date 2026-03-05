YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Posts Disturbing Video Alleging Torture By Parents: 'They Are Responsible For My Death'

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, shared a disturbing video online in which he alleged torture and harassment by his family after he married his girlfriend Ritika in an inter-caste wedding.



Anurag Dobhal, also known for reality show Bigg Boss 17, also posted the screenshot of his YouTube video with the caption: "The last message".



In the two-hour video, Anurag can be seen breaking down in tears and saying, "Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhod degi (My life changed drastically; I never thought life would throw me down like this and leave me shattered)."

The YouTuber claimed that his wife Ritika has left him and that he is even contemplating suicide.

In the two-hour video, he said: "Meri maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon.

"Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab ho jaaunga. Main bas sona chahta hoon. Paanch din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam ho gaya hai (They are responsible for my death... I don't understand how to eliminate this feeling. After this video, maybe I will disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven't eaten anything for five days; my mind feels completely exhausted)."

He also alleged that his parents refused to accept his marriage with Ritika and didn't allow them to enter the house because it was an inter-caste match.

The YouTuber claimed that his parents asked him to manage his wedding 'alone' just six days before the event.

He said: "Mere se haath judwaayege, pair padhwaayege. Mere se sorry bulwaaya gaya saare relatives ke saamne. Papa aur mumma ne iss level tak torture kiya ki bola ki naa hum khush rahenge naa tujhe khush rehne denge (I was made to fold my hands and beg, made to touch their feet. I was forced to apologise in front of all the relatives. Dad and Mum tortured me to the extent that they said, 'We will neither stay happy ourselves nor let you stay happy')."

Anurag and Ritika married after two years of dating. He claimed that Ritika messaged him continuously for 2–3 years as a fan on social media, and one day he decided to reply. But his family never approved of the marriage.

The couple, however, got married in last May. They announced their first pregnancy in September.