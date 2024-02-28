Ankita Lokhande Reveals Vicky Jain Didn't Want To Marry Her Initially. Here's Why

Ankita shared this image. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Kaushal, whose relationship came under media scrutiny during their stint on Bigg Boss 17, recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast show. Ankita revealed on the show that Vicky didn't want to marry her initially due to their different "lifestyles." Ankita said, "Hum shaadi karna chahte hain but Vicky mujhse darr gaya aur chala gaya. Woh bola ki main shaadi nahi kar sakta uss samay or vo chala gaya kyuki hamari lifestyle bahut alag thi. Vo Bilaspur mein rehta tha or main yahan rehti thi or usko lagta tha mujhe ladki Bilaspur mein chahiye (I wanted to get married but he got scared of me and went away. He said that he couldn't marry me at that time, and he left because our lifestyles were very different. He lived in Bilaspur, and I lived here, and he thought he needed a girl from Bilaspur)."

Vicky Jain, however, revealed a different version and said, "Usne mujhe kabhi bolne hi nahi diya toh main bol hi nahi paya. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki (She didn't let me speak only but I feel) there should be a right time, and at that time, Ankita was in a state of mind where she wanted to get married, and I was in a state of mind where I wanted to get married, and at that time, we met."

Ankita and Vicky's divorce rumours were doing the rounds soon after the show Bigg Boss 17 went off air. Putting the rumours to rest, Ankita Lokhande told News 18, "Once I came out, there was media, questions. There was a pressure. Nobody is putting that pressure on you but you feel pressured. People are judging your relationship. We know what kind of relationship we share. We know our bond very well. There (Bigg Boss 17 house) I said certain things, he (Vicky Jain) said certain things. I don't want people to judge us on that because I am not judging any relationship."

Reacting to people's negative comments about her relationship, Ankita Lokhande added, "I am not in any competition. I am not a perfect person but I am good for myself and my relationship. Couples fight at their homes but we do not see it. We did not know that we would fight this much because we never had any problems. Our fights started there (Bigg Boss house) and ended there. Now people are like, 'How are they together?' People are commenting on divorce, putting us down. Stop judging us, guys. Live your life the way you want to live and let us live our life."

Recently, Ankita and Vicky also appeared as guests on the reality dance show Dance Deewane. Ankita also performed with Madhuri Dixit to the song Ek Do Teen on the show. Sharing a video from the set, Ankita wrote, "A dream came true ... Her grace is a dance of elegance, and her smile, a glimpse into a world of joy. As I watch her, and get an opportunity to dance with her, I'm reminded that true artistry goes beyond skill-it's about evoking emotions and leaving a lasting impression. Thank you, Madhuri, ma'am for being a constant source of inspiration, not just as a phenomenal artist but as a symbol of grace and authenticity. Here's to the timeless allure of Madhuri Dixit a muse forever etched in our hearts." Take a look:

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita bagged a spot in the top four contenders, Vicky got evicted just before the finale.Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role.