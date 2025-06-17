Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional As She Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput At <i>Fauji 2</i> Event, Says "He Will Always Be A Legend"

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently attended the 100-episode celebration of the TV show Fauji 2 in Mumbai. The event was also attended by notable stars such as Manoj Bajpayee and Gauahar Khan.

On the special occasion, the TV star was asked about completing 16 years in the industry. She made her debut with the 2009 popular show Pavitra Rishta, which also marked the debut of Sushant Singh Rajput as a leading man.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the main protagonists Archana and Manav in the popular daily soap, started dating soon after they started working on the Zee TV show. The couple dated for almost six years before parting ways in 2016.

Ankita Lokhande walked down the memory lane at the Fauji 2 event. "Yes, I have completed 16 years and it has been a beautiful journey with lots of ups and downs. Thank you so much for being there with me throughout my journey," she said.

The actor emotionally also remembered her former boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "Sushant was my first co-star; he is a legend and he always will be," she added.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Fifth Death Anniversary

Ankita Lokhande's remarks came just two days after Sushant Singh Rajput's fifth death anniversary.

On June 14 (Sunday), the actor shared a throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Pavitra Rishta on her Instagram Stories. She set the photograph to Khairiyat, a song from Sushant Singh Rajput's 2019 film Chhichhore.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence. He began his career with television shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta.

He later transitioned to films, making his big screen debut with 2013's Kai Po Che!. He is also known for films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was released on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHotstar), just a little over a month after his death on July 24.

Ankita Lokhande remembered her first co-star and former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput at a promotional event of the Doordarshan show Fauji 2. She called him a living legend in the videos circulating online. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.