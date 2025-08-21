Bizarre AI Song On Air India Crash By US-Based Jharkhand Actor Has A Swimsuit Scene And No One Knows Why

It has been a little over two months that the horrifying Air India plane crash took place. The Air India flight 171 from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport in London crashed around 1.30 pm on June 12, 2025, shortly after taking off. Out of the 230 passengers, including 10 crew members and two pilots, only one person -- the passenger of seat No. 11A -- survived the accident.

This was one of the worst aviation accidents in India in decades.

Now, a song, bizarrely titled Pyar Da Rang, is set to be released on August 23, 2025, set in the aftermath of the tragedy of this level. Talk about sensitivity.

More so, this track has been created using artificial intelligence. US-based actor Prashant Rai, who belongs to Jharkhand, is the brains behind this song. He has also produced Pyar Da Rang under his banner New York Pictures.

Prashant Rai also shared the official trailer of this song on his Instagram profile. He captioned his post as, "#planecrash #ahmedabadplanecrash #ahmedabad #prashantrai #pyardarang".

According to his Instagram profile, Prashant Rai is an actor, a producer, and Wall Street AI data science engineer. What's more? Prashant Rai also stars in this music video (Yes, somehow he does in his AI form, it seems).

The song, created fully by AI, begins with a shot of an airplane ready to fly off from the runway. One of the pilots is sipping on his coffee, sitting in the cockpit of the plane.

Strangely, the next show is of a couple kissing in an alleyway. While the man is fully clothed, the woman is wearing a skimpy white top with a very short pair of shorts. Next, the woman in a swimsuit is seen coming out of a pool (Why?).

What follows is a sentence one doesn't get to write every day. There's a shot of that same airplane taking flight. The focus is back on the cockpit, with the man -- who happens to be the same guy in the alleyway - asking his co-pilot, the same woman he was kissing, "Why did you cut off the fuel?" To which, she replies, "I didn't do it, sir".

Reminds you of something? Prashant Rai has recreated that very telling conversation between the pilots on that fateful AI 171 flight, just minutes before it crashed and burnt. Next, no points for guessing, the plane crashes in the next shot.

This plane crash is too recent and fresh as a nightmarish memory for anyone to even touch this tragedy for the purpose of recreation in the form of a song, a film, or a series. While cinema and music are the medium to keep people from forgetting that lives were lost, putting a song like Pyar Da Rang out so soon reeks of opportunity and insensitivity.

After all, Prashant Rai is the same man who also made an AI-driven short film on Operation Sindoor. It's too much, way too soon, and that also not very tastefully done.