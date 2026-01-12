After Divorce From Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Slams Trolls Over Dating Rumours With Nadim Nadz: "Shame On You"

Actress Mahhi Vij has slammed trolls for their utter disrespect to the grief that she is going through.

The actress took to her Instagram recently, and shared a video in which she made a scathing attack on the trolls for linking her to Nadim Nadz after her divorce from Jay Bhanushali.

She said, “So, everyone told me not to address this, avoid, and people who know about these things, they are feeling ridiculous about what the media is doing. Just because we have taken divorce with a lot of respect for each other, I don't think you guys are able to digest it. You guys want controversy, you guys want filth. How did this happen? So, Nadeem, who is my best friend and will always be my best friend. I have been putting up posts for him for 6 years."

She continued, "And Tara has been calling him Abba for 6 years. It was a joint decision between me and Jai that she will call him Abba. You have made the word Abba so disgusting. A person is going through something. You guys are not afraid of karma. You can stoop to any level of filth, shame on you."

She further mentioned, “Nadeem who is a Godfather in just not my life. But there are so many people who respect him so much. And you can go to such a bad level about someone. Don't you say, ‘I love you to your best friends?'. Don't you say, ‘I love you to your brother?'. Don't you say, ‘I love you to your sister?' Or the comments I am reading. Half of them are fake followers. So I don't know who is doing all this and trying to spoil this thing. I will not let you do that. Shame on you."

She went on, “Whatever filth you guys are putting, karma will come in front of you. Karma comes in front of everyone. But it will come in front of you. And everyone has to suffer here. From morning till now, whatever I am going through, If I look at all these things, the best friend of Jai, Jai loves him with all his heart. He is our whole group. And he will always be here. The fake followers who don't have followers. I don't know which network is trying to do this. And whoever is doing this, hell is not far for you guys. Really. Shame on you. To write such stuff. To say such stuff. About a pure relationship. About someone who is my heart. Who is my soul. Who is my everything. He is my best friend."

“And if you don't know what a best friend is, Go to hell. And hell is not far for you guys because you are talking s**t about a woman. Without knowing anything. Writing anything. I will stand up for myself. You are cheap. You are what you are writing, what you are saying. You have shown it," she added.

Jai Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij married in 2011. In 2017, they adopted daughters Khushi and Rajveer. They welcomed biological daughter Tara in 2019. On the work front, Mahhi made her TV comeback after nine years with Sehar Hone Ko Hai, while Jay hosted a dance reality show in 2024.

ALSO READ | Jay Bhanushali Defends Ex-Wife Mahhi Vij After She's Being Linked With Nadim Nadz: "People Want To Create Villain In Our Story"

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)