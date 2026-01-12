Jay Bhanushali Defends Ex-Wife Mahhi Vij Amid Nadim Nadz Dating Rumours: "People Want To Create Villain In Our Story"

Popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their divorce on January 4 after 14 years of marriage. The couple mentioned in their joint statement that there's no "villain" in their story. Days after the announcement, the internet went into overdrive to link Mahhi Vij with Salman Khan's associate Nadim Nadz after the actress wished him on his birthday.

After intense trolling on Sunday, Ankita Lokhande put out a strong message defending her friend Mahhi Vij.

Jay shared Ankita's post on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Thank you Ankita and I agree to everything you said."

In another Story, Jay reposted Mahhi's post slamming the rumours, calling them disgusting. He reposted her statement, writing, "Our statement mentioned there is no villain but still people want to create a villain in our story. STOP IT."

An excerpt from Ankita's post read: "As a friend, I can say this—Nadim is someone who has stood by people, including me, in difficult times. My respect for him is huge. Mahhi and Jay, you're doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you. And to those spreading negativity—please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching. Mahhi, I love you. Jay, I love you. And Nadim—you're truly one of the best. You are a god-sent person for many of us!!"

Jay and Mahhi shared this note on social media announcing their divorce: "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.

"Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. —Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali."

The couple married in 2011. In 2017, they adopted daughters Khushi and Rajveer. They welcomed biological daughter Tara in 2019. On the work front, Mahhi made her TV comeback after nine years with Sehar Hone Ko Hai, while Jay hosted a dance reality show in 2024.