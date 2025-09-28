Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Expecting First Baby? Actor's Latest Post About "Future Child" Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

Actress Ankita Lokhande sparked pregnancy rumours with her latest Instagram post dedicated to her friend and producer Sandeep Singh.

What's Happening

While sending him birthday wishes, the actress mentioned her "future child" with husband Vicky Jain, which immediately caught the attention of the Internet users.

On Sunday, Ankita shared a series of pictures with Sandeep and Vicky, along with a heartfelt note.

In her caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sandeep! God bless you always. I tried calling, but as usual your phone didn't connect. Still, I just want to tell you how thankful I am for always being there. You are an amazing person, and the way you came yesterday, showing such concern, expressing so much about me, about Vicky, and even about our future child, touched me deeply."

She further added, "I could feel your genuine care, and I'm grateful that you're in our lives. I'm also glad that Vicky values and respects you, that he listens and understands. It makes me so happy that my friend is also so close to my husband. I truly wish this bond just grows stronger with time, and that the three of us continue to stand together. Your Shivaji will definitely rock, and I know you are going to be an incredible director who will create pure magic on screen. Happy birthday once again."

The Internet's Reaction

It was the reference to her "future child" that triggered speculation among fans. One user commented, "Future child !! Wait whattt? Are you pregnant @lokhandeankita", while another wrote, "Are you expecting wow, congrats." Yet another wrote, "big congratulations to you two."

Background

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her breakthrough role as Archana in the popular television series Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The show became one of the most loved daily soaps of its time.

Post her TV success, Ankita transitioned to films, appearing in movies like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3. She was last seen in Laughter Chefs.

Ankita and Vicky married on December 14, 2021.