Ankita Lokhande Slams Trolls Linking Mahhi Vij To 'Close Friend' And Salman Khan's Associate Nadim, Jay Bhanushali Reacts

Ever since actress Mahhi Vij penned an emotional birthday note for her 'close friend' Nadim, she has been facing heavy trolling on social media.

The post came shortly after she and husband, Jay Bhanushali, announced their divorce, prompting speculation among some users that Mahhi might be romantically involved with Nadim. In her birthday message, the actress had described their bond as one where their souls were connected, which further fuelled rumours.

Now, actress Ankita Lokhande has come out in strong support of Mahhi, sharing a lengthy note on social media to put the rumours to rest.

The Pavitra Rishta star clarified that Nadim is like a father figure to both Mahhi and Jay. She wrote, "I've been really disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahhi and Nadim's relationship. I know Mahhi, I know Nadim and I know Jay very well, and I need to say this clearly - Nadim has always been a father figure to Mahhi and Jay, and a father to Tara. That's it. Nothing else."

Reflecting on their bond, Ankita added that some relationships are built on years of respect, trust and love, and outsiders have no right to judge them.

She further shared that Nadim has always stood by people during their most difficult times. "As a friend, I can say this - Nadim is someone who has supported many of us, including me, in tough phases of life. My respect for him is immense," she wrote.

Praising Mahhi and Jay for their parenting, Ankita added, "Mahhi and Jay, you are doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you. And to those spreading negativity - please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching."

She concluded her post by writing, "Mahhi, I love you. Jay, I love you. And Nadim - you are truly one of the best. You are a God-sent person for so many of us."

Jay Bhanushali reshared Ankita's Instagram Story and wrote, "Thank you, Ankita. I agree with every word you have said."

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their divorce on January 4, 2026. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, continue to co-parent their three children - daughters Tara and Khushi, and son Rajveer.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij Slams 5 Crore Alimony Allegations After Divorce With Jay Bhanushali: "Just For Likes And Comments"

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)