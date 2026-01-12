Arpita Khan Shuts Down Dating Rumours Between Mahhi Vij And Salman Khan's Associate Nadim: "Wonder The World We Are Living In"

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, has reacted to rumours surrounding Mahhi Vij's relationship with Nadim Nadz.

The controversy began after the actress shared a birthday wish for Nadim, also an associate of Salman Khan, on Instagram.

Sharing a picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one I chose, not by chance, but by heart... you are my family, my safe place, my forever... With you, I can be myself - broken, happy, emotional, imperfect - and still feel completely accepted and loved." The post came just days after Mahhi announced her divorce from Jay Bhanushali.

Reacting to the reports, Arpita wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Nadim Nadz, If someone like you can get called out, then I wonder the world we are living in."

Here is Mahhi's post:

Actress Ankita Lokhande also addressed the rumours and extended her support to Mahhi.

In a detailed note on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, she wrote, "Today, I want to say something, not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I've been deeply troubled by the comments people have been making about Mahi and Nadeem's relationship. I know Mahi, Nadeem, and Jai very well. And I need to make this clear: Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That's all there is to it."

She added, "As a friend, I can say this Nadeem is someone who has stood by people, including me, in difficult times... Let people live their lives. Karma is watching."

Mahhi Vij addressed the rumours herself through a video, in which she said, "Nadim mera best friend hai aur hamesha mera best friend hi rahega... 6 saal se Tara usko Abba bulati hai... Aapne Abba shabd ko ganda kar diya hai. Shame on you..."

Earlier this month, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced that they were parting ways. In a joint statement, they said that they would continue to co-parent their children. The couple had married in 2011.

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali Defends Ex-Wife Mahhi Vij After She's Being Linked With Nadim Nadz: "People Want To Create Villain In Our Story"