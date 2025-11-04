To Birthday Boy Milind Soman, 60 Today, A Loved-Up Wish From Wife Ankita Konwar: "Your Presence Is Like A Lighthouse"

Milind Soman turned 60 today. Ankita Konwar, his wife and travel partner, shared a loved-up post for the birthday boy. What drew the Internet's attention was the picture. In an undisclosed beach location, Milind Soman is seen carrying Ankita on his shoulders. The bare-chested Milind Soman looks dashing as ever while Ankita, clad in a bikini, soaks up the holiday bliss.

Sharing the picture, Ankita wrote an elaborate note. It read, "Happy birthday to the man whose kindness doesn't just exist but moves like a quiet revolution. To the one whose love is not soft but steady and fierce, the kind that protects, lifts, and never lets go."

"For decades, you've been a force, changing lives without needing credit, leaving every place and every person better than you found them. Your commitment to what you believe in is almost its own religion. Your presence is like a lighthouse. And that heart of gold is a compass. If I can carry your fire, your faith, your unstoppable energy when I'm 60, I'll count myself blessed beyond measure," Ankita continued.

"12 years by your side and still learning what devotion, purpose, and real strength look like. May the world keep feeling the impact of your footsteps, because they already echo far beyond where the eyes can reach.

Happy birthday, my love. You are the kind of rare that mediocrity can't ever touch," Ankita signed off.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman's Instagram is a treasure trove for fitness and travel goals.

A couple of weeks ago, Ankita shared a post revealing how Milind trained her for marathons.

An excerpt from the post read, "People talk about training for a marathon for months and you trained me for my first full marathon in six days, in the middle of a vacation, ran beside me the whole marathon distance at my pace, while bleeding through your blisters, not because you had to, but because you believed I could do the impossible. And you've believed, every single day since."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018. Milind Soman is best known for his work in movies like 16 December, Chef, and Bajirao Mastani.