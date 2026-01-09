Sivakarthikeyan On Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Delay And <i>Parasakthi</i> Release: "Don't Like To Compete With Anyone"

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan is all geared up for the release of his film Parasakthi. It is a milestone film for him as it is his 25th film. When it was set to be a clash between Vijay's Jana Nayagan and his own film, the talented actor said it was an 'Annan Thambi Pongal' and the audience should celebrate the festival by watching both films.

Sivakarthikeyan had a casual meeting with the media in Chennai on Friday. When he was asked about Jana Nayagan not releasing, he said, "This was very unexpected. No one thought the film would get postponed. I wished for the audience to watch both the films. There have been a lot of unexpected developments and updates over the last 15 days. We were learning new things every day."

He continued, "Even yesterday when I was in Trichy at the promotional event for the film, we knew we still didn't have the censor certificate but we kept doing our work. Today, we know that Parasakthi will be releasing on January 10. I don't like to compete with anyone - there is a lot of space for everyone in this film industry. If I wanted to compete, I'd have become an athlete or a boxer."

When asked about negativity and controversies, Sivakarthikeyan said, "I prefer to focus on my work. Anonymous people talk on social media and I am only answerable to people I know personally. Nowadays, I spend more time with family and close friends. I am very happy. If I log onto social media, it looks like everyone including President Trump is criticising us."

It is interesting to see that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are trying to make films that appeal to the Gen Z audience while Sivakarthikeyan is doing a period political film like Parasakthi.

He says, "I want to explore all genres in my career. Kamal Haasan has acted in more than 230 films and Rajinikanth is doing his 173rd film. I don't think I'll be able to do so many films in my career. I want to the best films I can and as many genres as possible."

As for the controversies around the CBFC, the Tamil star says that everyone has different point of view and their own perceptions. "Maybe we should send films for certification much more in advance," he signs off.

