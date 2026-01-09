OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>The Raja Saab, Freedom At Midnight 2, Taskaree</i> And More

Several exciting films and web series are set to release on various OTT platforms and in theatres this week. From Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab to Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Gar, some of the most anticipated projects are scheduled for theatrical release this week.

On the other hand, notable OTT releases of this week include De De Pyaar De 2, Freedom at Midnight Season 2, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, and more. Here's a roundup of all the new content you can watch with your loved ones this week:

1. De De Pyaar De 2 (January 9) – Netflix

The film's digital premiere follows its theatrical release on November 14, 2025. While Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Ashish, Rakul Preet Singh returns as Ayesha. R. Madhavan joins the cast as her father. The sequel shifts focus to Ayesha's family in Chandigarh. Ashish must now win over her "progressive" but sceptical father, leading to a comedic clash between the two men.

2. Freedom At Midnight Season 2 (January 9) – SonyLIV

Following the critical success of the first season, the new installment continues the adaptation of the 1975 non-fiction book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. Season 2 shifts focus to the turbulent months immediately following India's Independence and Partition in 1947.

3. Honeymoon Se Hatya (January 9) – Zee5

The five-episode true-crime docudrama explores the chilling transition from newlywed bliss to fatal control, focusing on real-life cases where wives murdered their husbands.

4. Splitsvilla Season 16 (January 9) – JioHotstar

The new season features the "love vs. money" dilemma, with contestants forced to make tough choices between personal connections and financial rewards.

5. People We Meet On Vacation (January 9) – Netflix

The film is a screen adaptation of a novel by bestselling author Emily Henry. The story follows two longtime best friends who have spent one week every summer for a decade vacationing together. After a two-year estrangement following a disastrous trip, they reunite for one final vacation to confront their unresolved romantic feelings.

6. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (January 9) – Theatres

The film's title is a tribute to Chiranjeevi's birth name, Konidela Siva Shankara Vara Prasad. He plays a retired high-ranking National Intelligence Agency officer whose hard-won peace is shattered when his past resurfaces, forcing him back into action. He is assigned to protect his estranged wife and children against a vengeful ex-cop.

7. The Raja Saab (January 9) – Theatres

Directed by Maruthi, the fantasy horror-comedy features Prabhas as a carefree young man who tries to sell his haunted ancestral home, only to find his late grandfather's spirit residing there. The situation leads to supernatural chaos, blending comedy with horror elements.

8. The Night Manager Season 2 (January 11) – Prime Video

Set eight years after the Season 1 finale, the story moves beyond John le Carre's original novel with an original script by David Farr. Tom Hiddleston plays Jonathan Pine, who is living in London under the alias Alex Goodwin. He is working at a low-level MI6 surveillance post. A chance encounter with a former mercenary from Richard Roper's circle pulls him back into the field.

9. Gimbap and Onigiri (January 12) – Netflix

The story is a cross-cultural romance following a South Korean graduate student studying animation in Japan. She finds comfort in a simple onigiri made by Taiga Hase, a former track athlete now working part-time at a local restaurant.

10. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web (January 14) – Netflix

Emraan Hashmi plays a customs officer working at the Mumbai International Airport. His team is tasked with a critical national security mission: dismantling a sophisticated global smuggling syndicate headed by the notorious kingpin Bada Choudhary.



Also Read: Freedom At Midnight 2 Review: Nikkhil Advani's Series Is A Throwback To Naya Hindustan In Times Of Dhurandhar