<i>The Raja Saab</i> Creative Producer Claims There Was A Negative Campaign Against Prabhas's Film

Sreenivas Kumar Naidu (SKN), who serves as a creative producer on Prabhas's upcoming film The Raja Saab, on Monday claimed how a producer in the Telugu film industry ran a negative campaign against the horror fantasy film.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is set to be released on December 5. It is produced by People Media Factory.

SKN made the revelation at the teaser launch of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad today.

While he didn't take any names, the creative producer alleged that a Tollywood producer had actively tried to derail the project in its early days.

"I am well aware of how a producer tried to negatively campaign on this film when they began shooting. Now see how the same producer will talk positively about the film tomorrow," he said.

He expressed full confidence in The Raja Saab. "Everybody who underestimated this film will change their mind. You'll see the 'rebel god' Prabhas, whom you've missed for a decade now," he added.

SKN praised Prabhas for standing by the film despite all the noise. "This film was only made possible because Prabhas gave his best without believing those campaigns," he noted.

The producer also reflected on his own journey while working on The Raja Saab. "I wondered why he (Prabhas) trusted me so much. I realised I need to move forward and that I hadn't come to Hyderabad to give it all up," the producer shared.

At the event, SKN also spoke about his two-decade friendship with Maruthi.

"Much like how a wife knows her husband best, only a friend can know a best friend's potential," he added.

With SKN's passionate defence and the promising teaser, The Raja Saab has now become one of the most talked-about upcoming releases in Tollywood. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Prabhas in a mass avatar - the kind that earned him the title of the 'rebel star'.

The teaser of the film was leaked online last week following which the makers issued a statement saying that strict action would be taken against perpetrators.

The Raja Saab also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt.