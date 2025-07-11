Why Sanjay Dutt Does Not Want <i>Dhurandhar</i> To Clash With Prabhas's <i>The Raja Saab</i>

The first look of Dhurandhar blew up the internet last week. Ranveer Singh makes a comeback in a dark role after a long time. The ensemble cast also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in key roles.

Sanjay Dutt recently addressed the buzz about Dhurandhar's box office clash with Prabhas's The Raja Saab, both being highly anticipated films.

What's Happening

Sanjay Dutt was present at the teaser launch of his upcoming film KD - The Devil, with other cast members of the film featuring Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah.

While sharing insights about the film and the experience he had, he was also questioned about his other upcoming release, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and the Prabhas-led The Raja Saab.

The Raja Saab makers had announced their release date as December 5, 2025. Team Dhurandhar too recently confirmed that their film will be hitting the screens on the same day.

Sharing his thoughts on how he hopes the two films - The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar do not clash at the box office, Sanjay Dutt said, "It's amazing because I am playing two different kinds of roles. In Dhurandhar, the character I am playing is poles apart from the role I have in The Raja Saab. Every film has a journey. Nevertheless, I am blessed that I could do so many characters."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and is a B62 Studios production. It is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the origins of unknown men involved in covert operations.

Dhurandhar is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Sanjay Dutt spoke about the release date clash between The Raja Saab and Dhrurandhar, as he is a part of both films. He reiterated how every film has its own journey, and he feels blessed to play such characters.