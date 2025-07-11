Why Sanjay Dutt Does Not Want <i>Dhurandhar</i> To Clash With Prabhas's <i>The Raja Saab</i>

The first look of Dhurandhar blew up the internet last week. Ranveer Singh makes a comeback in a dark role after a long time. The ensemble cast also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in key roles.
Sanjay Dutt recently addressed the buzz about Dhurandhar's box office clash with Prabhas's The Raja Saab, both being highly anticipated films.
What's Happening
- Sanjay Dutt was present at the teaser launch of his upcoming film KD - The Devil, with other cast members of the film featuring Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah.
- While sharing insights about the film and the experience he had, he was also questioned about his other upcoming release, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and the Prabhas-led The Raja Saab.
- The Raja Saab makers had announced their release date as December 5, 2025. Team Dhurandhar too recently confirmed that their film will be hitting the screens on the same day.
- Sharing his thoughts on how he hopes the two films - The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar do not clash at the box office, Sanjay Dutt said, "It's amazing because I am playing two different kinds of roles. In Dhurandhar, the character I am playing is poles apart from the role I have in The Raja Saab. Every film has a journey. Nevertheless, I am blessed that I could do so many characters."
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and is a B62 Studios production. It is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the origins of unknown men involved in covert operations.
Dhurandhar is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.
In A Nutshell
