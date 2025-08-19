On Set Of Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> In Leh, Over 120 People Fall Ill Due To Food Poisoning

Around 120 crew members working on the sets of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar in Leh district, Ladakh, were hospitalised after reportedly suffering from food poisoning.

The incident took place on Sunday, August 17, 2025, when the crew members were rushed to SNM Hospital in Leh.

"Our doctors were called in for the emergency as the patient rush was very high. By the end of the day, we had about 120 admissions. The situation was handled well, and all of them have been treated," the medical superintendent at the SNM Hospital told ANI.

She also revealed that while most of the patients are in a stable condition and have been discharged, five remain under observation.

The official confirmed that there were no casualties.

"Some came with severe dehydration, while others had pain in the abdomen, vomiting, acute gastroenteritis, and headache. We received much help from the district administration, and we managed to transfer a few patients to manage the treatment and for crowd management," she added.

The medical official went on to confirm that the patients were a part of the team that arrived for the shooting of a Bollywood film.

"This happened on the film's sets. They apparently had the food arranged on the sets and developed diarrhoea and vomiting. Food samples have been sent for examination, and the final reports are pending," she said.

One of the patient's family members also spoke to ANI and revealed that his sister, along with his brother's children and sister-in-law, were present during the incident.

"We received a lot of help at the hospital, and the doctors and nurses supported us throughout. There were more than 100 people over here," he said.

As per an India Today report, director Aditya Dhar is personally looking into the situation and arranging for the best medical resources.

While the situation at the hospital seems to be under control, the makers are yet to make an official statement on the same.

