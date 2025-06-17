Advertisement

Raja Saab: A Look At The Grand Set Of Prabhas's Haunted Palace In The Film

The production design team revealed that the inspiration came from years of reading, travelling, and sketching

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Raja Saab</i>: A Look At The Grand Set Of Prabhas's Haunted Palace In The Film
Film's poster
New Delhi:

Prabhas-led Raja Saab - India's biggest horror-comedy set brings a haunted 200-year-old palace to life.

Located just a few kilometres from Hyderabad, this massive mansion spans over 42,000 square feet and is entirely hand-built, not VFX-created. The palace plays a crucial role in the film, adding a unique visual appeal that director Maruthi describes as "a character in itself."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Built at a massive cost over two months, this grand set has stood for more than a year - and will remain for a few more months as filming continues.

"It's a Prabhas film. Everything had to be larger than life, just like the actor. That's what the audience expects, and that's what we've created," Maruthi told exclusively to NDTV.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The palace is no ordinary film set. It features rooms that look straight out of a gothic novel - a black magic room with real fire burning (managed under strict safety protocols), a torture chamber, a sprawling library, eerie corridors lined with hanging roots, and bedrooms that could belong to a forgotten royal. Every detail, from handmade pillars to realistic trees and roots, was designed to make you feel like you're inside an actual haunted palace.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The production design team revealed that the inspiration came from years of reading, travelling, and sketching.

"Old houses we've seen while traveling, books we've read - all of that shaped this palace. It's a huge team effort. I get the credit, but over 1,000 people worked on this, and countless drafts and sketches were made before we arrived at the final design,"  the team head shared.

Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, hits cinemas on December 5, 2025. 

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Raja Saab, Prabhas, Raja Saab Set
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com