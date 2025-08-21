Amid Rumours Of Kiara Advani Signing Meena Kumari Biopic, Triptii Dimri Calls It "My Dream Role"

Amid ongoing buzz around the Meena Kumari biopic, actors Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani have emerged as frontrunners to play the legendary star. While Kriti's name has been in circulation for a while, fresh reports suggested that Kiara has been approached for the role and is close to signing on.

Meanwhile, actor Triptii Dimri has also expressed her interest in portraying iconic actresses on screen. At a recent press conference for Dhadak 2, she shared her aspiration, saying, "I would love to do a biopic. I'm a huge fan of Meena Kumari ji and Madhubala ji. If someone makes a biopic on either of them, I would love to be a part of it. They were legends, icons - and portraying them would be an honour."

Triptii also spoke about the pressures of acting and added, "Honestly, when you're acting, there's so much pressure in the moment. It's not like someone else's face comes into your mind - you're just reacting to your co-actor, your lines, your scene. Still, playing either of them would be such a learning experience."

About Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari, born Mahjabeen Bano, is remembered as one of Hindi cinema's greatest stars. Known as the "Tragedy Queen," she was acclaimed for her intense performances in films such as Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Kaajal, and Pakeezah.

Over her two-decade-long career, she won four Filmfare Best Actress Awards before her untimely death at the age of 38.

The official biopic on her life is being developed by filmmaker Sidharth P. Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama and the Amrohi family, with the family of Kamal Amrohi, Meena Kumari's husband, backing the project.