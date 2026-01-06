Watch: Kiara Advani Shares First Glimpse Of 5-Month-Old Daughter Saraayah, Calls Her "My Mini"

Kiara Advani recently treated fans to the first glimpse of her daughter, Saraayah. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a video on the evening of January 5.

About Kiara Advani's Video

Kiara Advani has given fans the first-ever peek at her baby daughter, Saraayah, through an Instagram Story posted on Monday evening. In the short clip, Kiara can be heard playfully interacting with her child while flipping through a magazine featuring her photos.

"You want to read mama's magazine? Okay, let's see where is mama!" Kiara says in the video as she browses the pages. When her picture appears, Saraayah's tiny fingers briefly make an appearance. Kiara captioned the post: "Me and my mini enjoying our Monday magazine read."

Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed Saraayah on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple revealed her name in November through a joint Instagram post.

About Kiara Advani's Work

Kiara is preparing for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, an upcoming film directed by Geetu Mohandas and led by Kannada star Yash. The movie is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Toxic has been filmed in both Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in several Indian languages. Kiara plays the role of Nadia in the film, which also features Nayanthara as Ganga and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth. The ensemble cast includes Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair, among others.



Kiara was last seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.



Also Read: New Mother Kiara Advani Backs Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: "Burnout Helps No One In Any Industry"