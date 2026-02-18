Kiara Advani Shares An Emotional Note For Father-In-Law Sunil Malhotra After Death: "You Welcomed Me With Open Arms"

Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who died in Delhi five days ago. After Sidharth posted a tribute yesterday, Kiara Advani also took to social media to share a heartfelt note for her father-in-law.

She shared a carousel of black-and-white pictures - one with Sidharth Malhotra and her in-laws; the other a solo shot of Sunil Malhotra.

The caption read, "From the very beginning-you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the centre of everything you did. You showed up-every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return."

Furthermore, she added, "Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren, and in all of us who were blessed to know you."

"Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered," concluded Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra's Post

Following his death, Sidharth shared an emotional note for his father that read, "He was a man of rare honesty, integrity, and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure."

He further added, "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall. Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values, and your light forward always. Love you, Dad."

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, had been unwell for some time. Known for his disciplined life, he played a significant role in shaping his son's values and outlook.

