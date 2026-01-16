Inside Picture From Sidharth Malhotra's "Amazing" 41st Birthday Bash With Kiara Advani Surfaces Online

Sidharth Malhotra turned 41 on January 16. An inside picture has now surfaced online, showing the lovely couple beaming with joy. Shared by Indian stage magician and mentalist Akshay Laxman, the picture featured him with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at an "amazing evening" hosted by them to celebrate the Vvan actor's 41st birthday.

The caption read, "Thank you, SID & KIARA for making me a part of Sid's 40th !! A standing ovation from your guests made all the hard work so so worth it... what an amazing evening!! @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani."

About Kiara Advani's Birthday Post For Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara shared two photos and a video on her Instagram. The first is a picture of Sidharth Malhotra. The second shows the birthday cake, with "Daddy Cool" and "Saraayah's papa" written on it. The third is a video in which Kiara is seen singing the 'Happy Birthday' song and sharing a warm moment with Sidharth. She wrote a sweet note along with her post.

It read, "Saraayah's favourite human and the most beautiful one-inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband."

About Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. The couple revealed her name in a joint Instagram post in November. They wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra."

Work

Kiara is now gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Kannada actor Yash. The film is set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Vvan - Force Of The Forrest, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

