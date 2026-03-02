Advertisement

Ram Charan, Nani, Atlee, And Other Stars Join Allu Arjun At Brother Allu Sirish's Pre-Wedding Reception

Before the pre-wedding reception, Allu Sirish's traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony took place on Sunday

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ram Charan, Nani, Atlee, And Other Stars Join Allu Arjun At Brother Allu Sirish's Pre-Wedding Reception
Celebs attend Allu Sirish's pre-wedding reception.
  • The Telugu film industry came together as Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted their pre-wedding reception
  • The celebrations took place at Allu Studios in Kokapet, Hyderabad
  • Among those who arrived to bless the couple were Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and many others
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The Telugu film industry came together in style as Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted their pre-wedding reception at Allu Studios in Kokapet, Hyderabad, today. 

The grand celebration, held just days before their intimate wedding on March 6, saw some of the biggest names in Tollywood marking their presence.

Among those who arrived to bless the couple were Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna, Nani, director Atlee, Basil Joseph, and Ravi Teja.

Veteran stars such as Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohan Babu, Sukumar, Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad also graced the evening. Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary was among the many who added glamour to the night.

The venue was beautifully decorated, and guests were seen greeting the couple and posing for photographs, making it a memorable evening for the families and friends.

Before the reception, Allu Sirish's traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony took place on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, along with Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela.

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also joined the celebrations.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Last week, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy hosted a private cocktail party in Hyderabad for Allu Sirish and Nayanika, giving close friends and family a chance to celebrate the couple ahead of the main events.

Allu Sirish is the son of veteran producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala, and the younger brother of Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, the celebrations for Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy follow closely after the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur on February 26. The couple is set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

ALSO READ: Allu Sirish Defends Ram Charan After Trolls Said He Attended Party In Ayyappa Deeksha

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy, Allu Sirish Pre Wedding Reception
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com