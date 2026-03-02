Ram Charan, Nani, Atlee, And Other Stars Join Allu Arjun At Brother Allu Sirish's Pre-Wedding Reception

- The Telugu film industry came together as Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted their pre-wedding reception
The Telugu film industry came together in style as Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted their pre-wedding reception at Allu Studios in Kokapet, Hyderabad, today.
The grand celebration, held just days before their intimate wedding on March 6, saw some of the biggest names in Tollywood marking their presence.
Among those who arrived to bless the couple were Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna, Nani, director Atlee, Basil Joseph, and Ravi Teja.
AAXSRV 🚨 : The Alpha Director #SandeepreddyVanga Graced Allu sirish's wedding reception ❤️🔥#AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/fxKbVnVzsf— Sadhik@93 🪓🪓 (@IconSaaga0666) March 2, 2026
The celebrations turned even more special as Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan garu graced @AlluSirish & #Nayanika's Pre-Wedding Reception 🌟❤️— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 2, 2026
With his gracious presence, he blessed the couple and wished them a lifetime filled with love and happiness. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KDIsO0Z4Pv
King of entertainment @sreevishnuoffl, Directors @MeherRamesh, @BuchiBabuSana, @pavansadineni and actress #SatvikaVeeravalli graced the grand pre-wedding reception of @AlluSirish & #Nayanika ❤️— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 2, 2026
Blessed the couple and shared their best wishes! ✨ pic.twitter.com/DN9tcteBrA
King @iamnagarjuna garu, Yuva Samrat @chay_akkineni garu, and #AmalaAkkineni garu graced @AlluSirish & #Nayanika's Pre-Wedding Reception, blessed the couple, and conveyed their heartfelt wishes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pDBEdecCo8— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 2, 2026
BLOCKBUSTER ENERGY ALERT!! 🔥— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 2, 2026
Director @Atlee_dir arrived in style for the Pre-Wedding Reception of @AlluSirish & #Nayanika. He conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the couple!✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/LDyVaTOVXZ
Natural Star @NameisNani garu graced the evening and personally conveyed his heartfelt wishes to @AlluSirish & #Nayanika ❤️✨— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 2, 2026
A beautiful moment filled with warmth and blessings at the pre-wedding celebrations! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GyvM9rkTRI
Veteran stars such as Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohan Babu, Sukumar, Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad also graced the evening. Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary was among the many who added glamour to the night.
The venue was beautifully decorated, and guests were seen greeting the couple and posing for photographs, making it a memorable evening for the families and friends.
Before the reception, Allu Sirish's traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony took place on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, along with Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela.
Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also joined the celebrations.
Last week, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy hosted a private cocktail party in Hyderabad for Allu Sirish and Nayanika, giving close friends and family a chance to celebrate the couple ahead of the main events.
Allu Sirish is the son of veteran producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala, and the younger brother of Allu Arjun.
Meanwhile, the celebrations for Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy follow closely after the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur on February 26. The couple is set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.
