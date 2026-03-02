Remember Prerna And Anurag's Daughter Sneha In <i>Kasautii Zindagii Kay</i>? Here's What She Is Upto

Shriya Sharma is known for her performance as the little girl in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She played the role of Sneha Bajaj, the daughter of Anurag (Cezanne Khan) and Prerna (Shweta Tiwari), in the series. The little munchkin has now transformed into a total diva – and we have proof.

After her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shriya made her Bollywood debut as a child actor in the 2007 film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag. She also played the role of Aditi Walia, one of the four orphaned siblings in the 2008 release Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

The actress won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for her role in the 2011 film Chillar Party. She shared this honour with nine other child actors from the film.

Shriya played lead roles in regional films such as Nirmala Convent and Gayakudu. She also featured in advertisements for popular brands such as Complan, Sunfeast Pasta Treat, Whirlpool Corporation, Santoor, Colgate, Pothys, Saravana Stores and Lux Cozi. Additionally, the actress has appeared in multiple Punjabi music videos and has given stage performances as well.

Shriya remained active in the field of acting until 2016. After that, she did not take up any major acting projects. She seems to have successfully transitioned into a professional corporate lawyer. She is currently working in the manufacturing and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sectors.

Shriya has also expanded her horizons as an author. The actress published her debut novel, titled Karma Backfired, in collaboration with Vikas Sharma, in September 2025. She is currently 27 years old.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay remains one of India's most iconic television shows. Created by Ektaa Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the daily soap starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Urvashi Dholakia and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The series ran for over 1,400 episodes before concluding in February 2008. A reboot later aired on Star Plus from September 2018 to 2020.