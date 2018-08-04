Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Cezanne Khan Says 'Wish I Could Play Anurag Again'

Cezanne Khan in a still from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Kasautii Zindagii Kay has given me everything: Cezanne Khan Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 features and Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will air on September 10

Actor Cezanne Khan aka Anurag Basu from Ekta Kapoor's popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently said in a statement that he wishes that could reprise his role as Anurag in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay remake, reports news agency IANS. The 41-year-old actor told IANS: "I wish I could play Anurag again in Kasautii Zindagii Kay but this time the cast is going to be young and vibrant. It will be a delight to watch them for all the generations who might have missed out on Kasautii Zindagii Kay back then. Talking about the show, Cezanne recalled how it was extremely close to his heart and added, "This show is very close to my heart as it has given me everything that I am today. I am super excited for the reboot of the show. It's refreshing and feels wonderful," IANS quoted him as saying.

Cezzane also expressed his views on the remake Kasautii Zindagii Kay and said that the show's teaser not only made him excited but also stirred a great sense of nostalgia in him. He told IANS: "Watching the musical teaser made me feel super nostalgic. I relived my time as Anurag and cannot wait to see what the how the new Anurag (actor Parth Samthaan) will be in the show. I have not seen too many episodes of my season as I was busy shooting most of the time. Hence, I am all the more excited to watch the show now."

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will feature Parth Samathaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes, who will be seen playing the role of Prerna Basu, which was earlier portrayed by Shweta Tiwari. Erica trended big time after the show's teaser surfaced on social media. Much like the earlier version, the remake too had a similar ambiance, in which Erica was seen dressed in black outfit and a red dupatta.

Check out the teaser here:

Details about Komolika, the antagonist of the show, which was earlier played by Urvashi Dholakia have been kept under wrap. Earlier there were rumours about Madhurima Tuli and Hina Khan being considered for the part but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is expected to go on air from September 10.

(With inputs from IANS)