Trending: Erica Fernandes Shoots For Kasautii Zindagii Kay Remake Promo

Folks, here's an update about the much-talked about remake of cult show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan. Erica Fernandes, who is all set to play Prerna Basu in the remake, has apparently shot for the show's promo. Pictures of Erica, who was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, dressed in a black outfit and red dupatta, have been shared by fan clubs. Her look is very similar to that of Shweta Tiwari's appearance in the teaser of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Several unconfirmed reports state that Erica will star opposite Shaheer Sheikh, her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star, whom she's rumoured to be dating. However, there hasn't been any confirmation on that.



Earlier this year, the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor had shared a cryptic post about rebooting a particular show, which ran for nine years.



This week, she tweeted this.

So met @StarPlus team yest !emo moment for me!! About to announce a ' remake' of a old epic saga!let d ride of nostalgia begin JAI MATA DI — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 5, 2018

"Kasautii has always been special for Ekta and now that she is rebooting it, she is keeping a close watch on all developments. The teaser has been shot to officially announce the series and a complete promo will be released once the male lead is locked. The creatives are quite kicked about adapting the show in today's time and the channel is also betting on the show to garner some ratings for it," source told Indian Express.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay went on air in 2001 and ran successfully for about eight years. Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia were also part of the show.



