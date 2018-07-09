Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Urvashi Dholakia Celebrates Birthday With Twin Sons And Mom. See Pics

Urvashi Dholakia with her sons. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Urvashi Dholakia celebrated her 40th birthday today Urvashi is reportedly reprising her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Now you have entered your coolest decade: Ekta Kapoor told Urvashi

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Urvashi Dholakia celebrates her 40th birthday today and television czarina Ekta Kapoor had the sweetest message for her: "Happie b'day komolikaaaaa! Sass it up!!!! Now you have entered your coolest decade." Urvashi Dholakia also shared pictures from her intimate birthday party, featuring her twin sons Kshitij and Sagar. She also went out on a birthday lunch with her mother. "Without these two my world, my Life would be empty. I love you, Kshitij and Sagar for bringing in my birthday with so much love," she captioned the picture with her sons. For her mother, Urvashi wrote: "Birthday lunch with the one person without whom I would cease to exist, the woman who loves me unconditionally, the woman who nurtures me always. She is my Iron Lady, my mother, my life, my all."

Happy birthday Mom @urvashidholakia9 A post shared by Sagar Dholakia (@_sagardholakia_) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:42am PDT

And here's the aforementioned post by Ekta Kapoor:



Urvashi Dholakia became a household name after featuring in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika. She is reportedly reprising the role in the second season of the show, headlined by Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh (from the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi series). The show is reportedly going on floors soon and Erica Fernandes, who will be the new Prerna, will soon shoot for a special announcement video for the soap.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay first aired in October 2001 and it went on till 2008. In the last episode, the central characters Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag (Hiten Tejwani replaced Cezzane Khan in the last year) are killed by Komolika.